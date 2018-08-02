Multiple Hamilton County agencies investigating 6-year-old's dea - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Multiple Hamilton County agencies investigating 6-year-old's death

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(File) (File)
ADDYSTON, OH (FOX19) -

Hamilton County deputies are helping Addyston police investigate the death of a 6-year-old.

Camille Robinson lived at 81 Main St. in Addyston. The coroner says she died at Children's Hospital.

FOX19 is working to gather more information about what may have happened.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly