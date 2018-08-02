Officers honored at UCMC for life-saving tourniquet use

Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics. (WXIX)

Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics.

Lt. Michael Forrest was just about to pull into his driveway on Rulison Avenue when he saw a commotion.

"Basically, the neighbors were out in the street waving their arms trying to flag me down," Forrest said.

Cincinnati police officers Alex Saulsbury and his partner Luke Wylie rushed to find Forrest with the victim in a bloody stairwell scene.

"Where you shot at, brother?" you can hear on officer body cam. "Where you hit? Where you hit? Where's the hole? It's his thigh. I'm telling you, it's his thigh."

Saulsbury handed Forrest a tourniquet to apply to the victim's leg. On Friday, the Cincinnati Fire Foundation teamed up with UCMC to honor the officers for and demonstrated how the tourniquet was applied.

"I have no question that kid would have bled to death before he got to us," said Dr. Jay Johannigman, a UC Health trauma surgeon.

Johannigman gave credit to the officers who used their tourniquet kit to perfection.

Forrest shrugged off the title of "hero," and said he simply relied on his police and Army training to help someone in a life-or-death predicament.

