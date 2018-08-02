'We had to act': Middletown officers help save unresponsive 4-year-old boy

The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones.Full Story >
The boy fell 31 feet to the ground and suffered several broken bones.Full Story >
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.Full Story >
According to federal court documents filed on July 31, 2018, Ford Motor Credit Company is suing Reagor-Dykes dealerships, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes. Ford says the dealerships have an outstanding balance of more than $116 million, and currently more than $41 million is due now.Full Story >
Fort Jackson has confirmed that the Army colonel who was one of several people arrested in an internet bust conducted by the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been relieved of his command.Full Story >
Fort Jackson has confirmed that the Army colonel who was one of several people arrested in an internet bust conducted by the Richland County Sheriff's Department has been relieved of his command.Full Story >
The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.Full Story >
The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.Full Story >
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.Full Story >
Security footage captured the moment Bailey Cantrell was attacked. She wants the unidentified man to be held accountable.Full Story >