Trump holds campaign rally in Pennsylvania at tumultuous time.Full Story >
The testimony Wednesday was aimed at bolstering the prosecution's argument that Manafort hid millions of dollars in income from the IRS and used the funds for a lavish lifestyle.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
James Hays has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child abuse that include allegations of beating the children with a spiky belt.Full Story >
Pope Francis has changed church teaching about the death penalty, saying it can never be sanctioned because it "attacks" the inherent dignity of all humans.Full Story >
