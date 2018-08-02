Mini Goldendoodle, newest K-9 for Baltimore police, makes smiles, not arrests

Penny is the first ever therapy dog at the Baltimore Police Department. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

BALTIMORE (WBAL/CNN) - The newest K-9 with the Baltimore Police Department isn't there to fight crimes.

She's there to give comfort.

Penny, a Mini Goldendoodle, is the BPD’s first ever therapy dog.

"I want to take her home to be honest,” said Officer Anthony Levierge

Her primary purpose is just to be there for the officers.

"As all therapy dogs, they help alleviate stress, anxiety. They lower blood pressure, help out with cardiovascular health and overall pain,” said Lieutenant Sarah Connolly. “But also, she's here just to give you a smile."

Sergeant Joseph Dobry called her a “fun stress reliever.”

"Being a police officer in Baltimore, given the current conditions, it's pretty stressful,” he said. “But having this dog right here seems to be a pretty fun stress reliever."

Levierge said Penny helps bring a bright side to tough shifts.

"I think it's great because we work long hours, deal with all sorts of calls and seeing a dog like this just brings a smile right to your face,” he said.

And that's the point.

Connolly bought Penny with her own money. She's hypoallergenic, doesn't shed, and she's not a jumper or a licker.

"I love it. Like a nice hug. I'm lowering my blood pressure right now,” said an officer meeting Penny for the first time.

Penny will make the rounds to all of the districts and she’ll also be brought to community events.

Levierge said he hopes she visits his district more often.

“If I could have her my whole shift, I would,” he said.

Copyright 2018 WBAL via CNN. All rights reserved.