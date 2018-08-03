Lexington launching program to help homeless get IDs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A new program to help homeless people in Kentucky get official identification cards is launching next week.
Lexington officials said in a statement that they are partnering with the Fayette Circuit Court Clerk's office to start the Homeless ID Assistance Program on Monday. The statement says the program is the first of its kind in Kentucky.
Lexington Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Director Polly Ruddick says that without an ID, it's nearly impossible for people to open banks accounts or find jobs and housing. To get an official ID, participants must take their Social Security card, a birth certificate and a letter certifying they are homeless to the clerk's office, which will supply an ID. The city is picking up the cost.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This week, representatives weighed the world’s largest piece of buckeye candy at the Ohio State Fair as part of the 25th anniversary of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud Marketing Program.Full Story >
This week, representatives weighed the world’s largest piece of buckeye candy at the Ohio State Fair as part of the 25th anniversary of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud Marketing Program.Full Story >
An investigation is underway in Middletown after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in his home.Full Story >
An investigation is underway in Middletown after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in his home.Full Story >
A disturbing discovery sent chills down the spine of a local pet owner and is leaving animal rescuers and advocates outraged.Full Story >
A disturbing discovery sent chills down the spine of a local pet owner and is leaving animal rescuers and advocates outraged.Full Story >
Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics.Full Story >
Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are helping Addyston police investigate the death of a 6-year-old.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are helping Addyston police investigate the death of a 6-year-old.Full Story >