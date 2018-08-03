People top trash with flowers, cards honoring worker killed

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - Residents of Cincinnati-area communities are topping their trash with flowers and cards to honor a trash collector who died after authorities say a pickup truck pinned him against his garbage truck in southwestern Ohio.
WLWT-TV reports people in several communities have been leaving tokens in memory of 52-year-old David Evans. He was struck Monday on his trash route in Middletown, roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati.
Authorities say Evans was at the rear of the garbage truck when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Evans worked 15 years for Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Middletown resident Joseph Cox says he was a "smiling face every time he came."
Residents along Evans' Middletown route plan to top their trash with well wishes Friday.
Police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This week, representatives weighed the world’s largest piece of buckeye candy at the Ohio State Fair as part of the 25th anniversary of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud Marketing Program.Full Story >
This week, representatives weighed the world’s largest piece of buckeye candy at the Ohio State Fair as part of the 25th anniversary of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud Marketing Program.Full Story >
An investigation is underway in Middletown after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in his home.Full Story >
An investigation is underway in Middletown after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in his home.Full Story >
A disturbing discovery sent chills down the spine of a local pet owner and is leaving animal rescuers and advocates outraged.Full Story >
A disturbing discovery sent chills down the spine of a local pet owner and is leaving animal rescuers and advocates outraged.Full Story >
Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics.Full Story >
Three police officers -- two from Cincinnati and one from Golf Manor -- were honored Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their heroics.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are helping Addyston police investigate the death of a 6-year-old.Full Story >
Hamilton County deputies are helping Addyston police investigate the death of a 6-year-old.Full Story >