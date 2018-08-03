Fire chief asks residents to repaint fire hydrants

CINCINNATI (AP) - A fire chief in suburban Cincinnati is asking residents to help paint fire hydrants throughout town.
WKRC-TV reports Green Township Chief of Fire Scott Souders noticed a yellow fire hydrant on his street had faded. Souders repainted the hydrant near his home and thought of all the other hydrants in town that also needed work.
Now, the fire chief is calling on Green Township residents to improve their neighborhoods by painting hydrants. There are about 3,200 fire hydrants in the town.
The fire department has supplies and instructions for the paint jobs. Officials say the hydrant projects can count as service hours for students.
Residents can contact the township for more information.
Information from: WKRC-TV, http://www.wkrc.com
