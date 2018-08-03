Large reward offered for information on missing University of Iowa student

The search continues for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. (Source: KCCI via CNN)

POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA (KCCI/CNN) – Investigators are still looking for clues in the disappearance of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Investigators said she disappeared on July 18. So far, there's been no trace of her.

Hundreds of interviews have been conducted, and now a large reward is being offered for information on her whereabouts.

"Let's keep at it. Let's go get her," said Rob Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' father. "This is a fight for our daughter."

As search crews continue looking for any trace of Tibbetts in rural Brooklyn, IA, her family is begging people with information to come forward.

"We believe that Mollie is still alive, and if someone has abducted her, we are pleading with you to please release her," said Laura Calderwood, Tibbetts' mother

And the family's plea now comes with a large reward: $172,000 for information leading to Tibbetts' safe return, the family announced Thursday.

"What we're trying to do is shake the tree," said Greg Willey with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.

Willey said leaving a tip through Crime Stoppers is truly anonymous, which is meant to motivate those who otherwise wouldn't speak up to start talking.

"We exist for the other ones, who for whatever reason would not come and communicate any information to the police, either because they are guilty of something themselves or maybe involved in a crime," Willey said.

The best way to leave a tip is to call 1-800-452-1111 or visit www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

The family said no information is too little when it comes to tracking down Tibbetts.

"If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear," Rob Tibbetts said. "So, come forward, share that information with the authorities and let's bring Mollie home."

Copyright 2018 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.