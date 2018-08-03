Woman in her 60s fatally hit by pickup truck

A woman in her 60s was hit by a pickup truck and killed at Harrison and Cora avenues in Westwood early Friday, Cincinnati police said. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A woman in her 60s was hit by a pickup truck and killed in Westwood early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

The woman was not in the crosswalk at the time of the accident as she walked across Harrison Avenue at Cora Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. officers said.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators from the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit.

Harrison Avenue is shut down between Cora and Oskamp avenues until further notice.

