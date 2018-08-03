Eviction day for Downtown homeless camp

Friday is eviction day for a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp on Third Street near Walnut street. (FOX19 NOW/file)

It's eviction day for a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp.

The camp at 200 E. Third St. near Walnut Street is under city orders to shut down "for cleaning and maintenance" at 2 p.m. Friday.

Cincinnati police estimate about 40 people have been staying there.

Just last week, the city and police closed a homeless camp nearby, on Third Street at Plum Street under Fort Washington Way.

Yet another, third camp also has popped up Downtown near U.S. Bank Arena at 395 Broadway St.

The city plans to issue a 72-hours vacate notice there Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Mike Neville, commander of the Central Business District.

Mayor John Cranley said earlier this week the homeless camps have to go.

They are a public health hazard for the people who live there and the overall city, he said.

There are several homeless shelters in the city, but homeless advocates note availability has been an issue.

