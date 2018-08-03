Update: Judge denies request for downtown homeless camps to remain

Friday is eviction day for a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp on Third Street near Walnut street. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A federal judge has denied a request of those experiencing homelessness to remain at a 3rd and Walnut camp.

People living in two homeless camps Downtown sued the city of Cincinnati Friday morning, hours before the order to vacate was to go into effect.

The camp at 200 E. Third Street near Walnut Street is set to be dismantled at 2 p.m. "for cleaning and maintenance."

The residents of the camp will be allowed to put their tents back up after the cleaning is completed.

The city plans to issue a 72-hours vacate notice at another camp on Broadway Street at Pete Rose Way near U.S. Bank Arena Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Mike Neville, commander of the Central Business District.

But now residents of both camps have joined forces with the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition and lawyers at Cook & Logothetis.

They went to federal court with an emergency filing Friday requesting a restraining order against the city to stop the removal of people living around Fort Washington Way.

A federal judge has scheduled an 11 a.m. hearing on the case.

The city will proceed with the evictions unless ordered otherwise by the judge, said Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman.

Just last week, the city and police closed a homeless camp nearby, on Third Street at Plum Street under Fort Washington Way.

Mayor John Cranley said earlier this week the homeless camps have to go.

They are a public health hazard for the people who live there and the overall city, he said.

There are several homeless shelters in the city, but homeless advocates note availability has been an issue.

Earlier this week, the homeless camp residents gave the city a list of demands that included public restrooms with showers for them.

The motion filed Friday is behalf of Joseph Phillips and "all others similarly situated" on Third Street under Fort Washington Way.

The suit claims the homeless are in an area along Third Street that is in a space designated as a public forum, and by living on the tent city residents are "engaged in symbolic political speech calling attention to the city's affordable housing crisis."

They cannot be removed for expressing their beliefs; that would violate their First Amendment rights, the suit states.

