Police: Home break-in suspects had young child in tow

Suspects had a young child with them during a home break-in overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded early Friday to the residence on Burr Oak Street off North Edgewood Avenue after someone stole a vehicle there about midnight, police officials said.

The homeowner woke up, realized someone had been inside his home and watched video from his home surveillance system that confirmed it.

The child is seen on the video and appears to be 7-to-9-years-old, according to police.

This is the second time this week the home was broken into, they said.

Someone got in Sunday while no one was home and stole keys to the house and car, according to police.

Suspects returned overnight with the house keys, went in and looked around a bit before taking some cash, police said. The suspects found some other keys and stole the vehicle, a Jeep Renegade.

Police said they recovered the SUV about 2:30 a.m. on Dutch Colony Road in Winton Terrace.

People inside the car got out, ran off and remain at large, according to police.

The child was not with them at that point, they said.

Police hope to get the video from the homeowner later Friday as they continue to investigate.

