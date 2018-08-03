2 OVI checkpoints in Cincinnati Friday night

The Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Cincinnati Police are holding two OVI checkpoints on Cincinnati's East Side Friday night.

The targeted enforcement is needed to address ongoing problems with impaired drivers there, according to the task force.

The first checkpoint will run 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Riverside Drive in the East End.

Last year, 26 OVI-related crashes occurred within two miles of this location, and 63 motorists were arrested and charged with OVI, the task force reports.

The second OVI checkpoint will be 11 p.m. to midnight in the 400 block of Delta Avenue in Columbia Tusculum

Another 25 OVI-related crashes were reported within two miles of that spot last year, and 57 drivers were arrested, authorities said.

