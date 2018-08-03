Kentucky AG hosting sexual assault kit training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is co-hosting a national workshop on helping law enforcement handle of sexual assault forensic kits that have not been submitted for testing.
The two-day training session in Louisville this weekend will include the participation of 20 states. A release from the Attorney General's office says the focus will be on ensuring sexual assault evidence is tested and the cases are investigated and prosecuted.
Beshear's office established its sexual assault cold case unit with a $3 million grant from the U.S Department of Justice.
The AG's sexual assault cold case unit is hosting the event alongside the SAKI Training and Technical Assistance Team.
Several states are participating in the training sessions, including Virginia and West Virginia.
