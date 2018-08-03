Man accused of biting off victim's ear after being denied a ciga - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man accused of biting off victim's ear after being denied a cigarette

Police say a man bit the ear off an employee of the Art Institute of Chicago after asking him for a cigarette. (Source: WGN via CNN) Police say a man bit the ear off an employee of the Art Institute of Chicago after asking him for a cigarette. (Source: WGN via CNN)

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) – Chicago police arrested 53-year-old Donnell Young and charged him with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

To put it another way: He's accused of biting the ear off an apparent stranger.

Jordan Turner, a cafe worker who said he witnessed the crime Thursday morning, said he could hardly believe his eyes.

"Just mind-boggling. Like, when I went out there and I looked down, and I was just like, 'really?'" Turner said.

He rushed to offer aid to the bleeding victim. That's when he saw the severed ear on the ground.

"It wasn't the entire ear, but it was like the upper part of the ear," Turner said.

Investigators said the attack happened before 7 a.m. Thursday, when Young confronted a 51-year-old employee of the Art Institute of Chicago.

According to police, the trouble started when Young asked the employee for a cigarette.

When the employee told Young he didn't have one, Young allegedly punched the man in the back of the head and body before biting his left ear, tearing off part of it.

Witnesses said Young then calmly walked away from the scene.

Turner said he offered to call 911 for the victim.

"But I guess he hopped in a cab and went to the hospital," Turner said.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they later arrested Young, who then admitted to biting the victim.

