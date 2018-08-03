'Looked like a deer': Headless body on OK road hit several times - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Looked like a deer': Headless body on OK road hit several times

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK (KTUL/CNN) – A headless corpse in the road shocked the people who accidentally struck it with their cars.

Early Thursday morning, the highway was dark.

"I was driving to work. I saw it. I tried to swerve," Gearald Brown said.

His truck slammed into the man. "Looked like a deer, you know," Brown said.

He wasn't alone. Police said the victim, whoever he is, was hit several times on Highway 412, just east of Siloam Springs.

Police said the victim was too mangled to make an identification.

They asked Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the case.

Since authorities don't how he came to be on the road, they're investigating it as a homicide until they learn otherwise.

One of Brown's coworkers said they also hit the body and thought was a deer.

"It's so dark here. There's no lights," Brown said.

He came back to the site later in the day to say a silent prayer.

"This guy didn't deserve to die on this road like this," Brown said. "This is such a lonely place, you know."

He is all too familiar with death. He lost his son this month last year.

"It just hurts," Brown said.

