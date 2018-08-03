'Looked like a deer': Headless body on OK road hit several times

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he joins the high court.Full Story >
Political campaigns on their own as cyber attacks threaten U.S. midterm elections.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
Pope Francis has changed church teaching about the death penalty, saying it can never be sanctioned because it "attacks" the inherent dignity of all humans.Full Story >
Since authorities don't how he came to be on the road, they're investigating it as a homicide until they learn otherwise.Full Story >
