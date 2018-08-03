Testimony wrapping up serial killer re-sentencing

Convicted serial killer Anthony Kirkland in court last week during his re-sentencing trial. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

Closing arguments could begin Friday once testimony ends in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland.

The jury is expected to get the case early next week.

Kirkland, 49, was convicted in a 2010 jury trial of the murders of two girls and two women: Esme Kenney, 13, Casonya Crawford, 14, Kimya Rolison, 25 and Mary Jo Newton, 45. He also burned their bodies, telling police in his lengthy, taped confession that was played in court: " Fire purifies."

Esme was the last person he killed and it was the seventh-grader's brutal rape and strangulation that finally led to police charging Kirkland with multiple murders to keep him locked up for good.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the women's murders and then sentenced to death for what he did to the girls.

But the Ohio Supreme Court tossed out Kirkland's death sentence and ordered a re-sentencing due to statements made during closing arguments by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is seeking the death penalty again.

He has detailed for the jury how Kirkland killed his victims and has said if the death penalty doesn't apply to Kirkland, he doesn't know who the person would be that should get it.

Kirkland's lawyers contend he was abused as a child, suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and repeatedly tried to get medical treatment.

In all, Kirkland has been convicted now of killing a total of five females.

He served 16 years in prison for the 1987 killing of Leola Douglas after she spurned his sexual advances. He also set her on fire.

