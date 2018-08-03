Midterms 2018: Mock election to help ready local election leaders

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is hosting an election security workshop in Cincinnati Friday afternoon to talk about his office’s efforts to further strengthen election security.

The workshop will host local elections officials giving them the opportunity to evaluate their readiness to deal with cyber threats by participating in a mock election that mirrors real-world scenarios, according to Husted.

Secretary Husted has been traveling the state this summer hosting training workshops around the state as part of a broader effort that builds on the work already done to secure the state’s elections.

The event at the Xavier University Cintas Center beginning at 2 p.m. is the final workshop scheduled.

Funding for these events was provided through the Help America Vote Act.

