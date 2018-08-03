Lawsuit: Judge violated transgender teens' rights in denying name changes

A Warren County judge violated the rights of transgender teenagers in denying requests for them to change their names to conform to their gender identities, a federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges.

Warren County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Kirby has a practice of treating transgender teenagers differently than others who seek a name change, according to the lawsuit.

It also contends the judge has ignored evidence with doctors and other experts that the name change is critical to mitigate depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideations/attempts by transgender teenagers.

“Denying transgender children the ability to legally change their names until age 18 can lead to significant and irreparable harm, and increases their risk of being outed and bullied, having violence perpetrated against them, having depressive symptoms, and attempting suicide," said one of the attorneys who filed the suit, Josh Langdon of downtown Cincinnati.

Langdon and attorney Josh Engel of Mason represent three mothers of transgender teens seeking male name changes from their legal female names from birth:

Stephanie Whitaker, whose 15-year-old teenager was denied a name change on June 22. An appeal to the Ohio Twelfth District Court of Appeals has been filed.

Jennifer Shaul, whose 15-year-old who has a name change request currently before the Warren County Court with an Aug. 14 hearing date

"Jane Doe," whose 17-year who is planning to file a name change for her 17-year-old teenage son but fears discrimination by the judge.

The lawsuit cites three cases involving transgender teens decided the same day.

The judge issued identical orders saying that the teens lacked the "maturity, knowledge and stability" to make such a decision, according to the suit.

The judge is not at court Friday, according to his office, and could not be immediately reached for comment. We left a message for an interview request.

According the suit, "Judge Kirby has instructed that all name change applications from transgender persons be assigned to his docket for a hearing. Typically, name change application hearings are conducted by a magistrate judge. Judge Kirby has not conducted any name change hearings for non-transgender individuals.

"In 2018, Judge Kirby has denied each and every name change applications by transgender adolescents when he conducted the hearing," the suit continues.

"The only name change application by a transgender adolescent approved by the Warren County Common Pleas Court, Probate Juvenile Division in 2018 was after a hearing conducted by a magistrate judge."

Judge Kirby, according to the suit, "has demonstrated animosity towards transgender adolescents seeking a name change without any rational basis."

The suit asks the federal court to declare that the judge has violated the plaintiffs' right to Equal Protection guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment and prohibit further violations.

It also seeks court costs and "other reasonable expenses incurred in maintaining this action, including reasonable attorney's fees."

Warren County made international headlines in 2014 when teen Leelah Alcorn committed suicide on Interstate 71 when her parents sent her to faith-based conversion therapy.

Ohio does not have a statewide law that protects LGBTQ people from discrimination and is one of few states that does not allow transgender individuals to update their gender marker on their birth certificates to match their true identity.

