Pedestrian struck by vehicle in White Oak

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A female pedestrian was struck Friday morning in White Oak.

The victim was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Byrneside Drive and Colerain Avenue around 7:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County Dispatchers.

The woman was taken to Mercy Health - West Hospital for treatment.

