US employers add 157,000 jobs, jobless rate hits 3.9 pct.

China's government has announced a $60 billion list of U.S. goods including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals for retaliation if Washington goes ahead with its latest tariff threat.Full Story >
Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
It's eviction day for a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp.Full Story >
Closing arguments could begin Friday in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland.Full Story >
A woman in her 60s was hit by a car and killed in Westwood early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.Full Story >
A Warren County man is under arrest in connection with a Florida slaying.Full Story >
A Warren County judge violated the rights of transgender teenagers in denying requests for them to change their names to conform to their gender identities, a federal lawsuit filed Friday alleges.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsFull Story >
