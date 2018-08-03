US unemployment rate falls to 3.9 percent as hiring slows

Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.Full Story >
China's government has announced a $60 billion list of U.S. goods including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals for retaliation if Washington goes ahead with its latest tariff threat.Full Story >
It's eviction day for a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp.Full Story >
The Ohio Department of Commerce awarded seven licenses for marijuana processing plants in the state, but none of them are in the Tri-State.Full Story >
The re-sentencing of a convicted Cincinnati serial killer is underway Thursday morning.Full Story >
Jurors in the re-sentencing of serial killer Anthony Kirkland are listening to Kirkland's confession tape Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
The trial left off Friday with jurors listening to Kirkland describe to interrogators the moment he ran into his final victim, 13-year-old Esme Kenney.Full Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
