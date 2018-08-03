Warren County man arrested in Florida slaying

A Warren County man is under arrest in Florida in connection with a man's slaying.

Gerald Koller, 49, of Lebanon is accused of killing a man Tuesday outside his second home in Cape Coral, police said Friday.

Officers responded just before noon to a report of shots heard and found a man shot dead on a dock behind a house in the 1800 block of Harbour Circle, a news release states.

Koller surrendered to police at the scene.

He was charged with second degree murder and transferred to the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.