Warren County man arrested in Florida slaying - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Warren County man arrested in Florida slaying

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gerald Koller (Provided by Cape Coral Police) Gerald Koller (Provided by Cape Coral Police)
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (FOX19) -

A Warren County man is under arrest in Florida in connection with a man's slaying.

Gerald Koller, 49, of Lebanon is accused of killing a man Tuesday outside his second home in Cape Coral, police said Friday.

Officers responded just before noon to a report of shots heard and found a man shot dead on a dock behind a house in the 1800 block of Harbour Circle, a news release states.

Koller surrendered to police at the scene.

He was charged with second degree murder and transferred to the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • History at stake in Tennessee clash for US Senate

    History at stake in Tennessee clash for US Senate

    Friday, August 3 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-08-03 05:01:21 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:52:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaigns Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at a cafe in Brentwood, Tenn. Blackburn is strongly embracing President Donald Trump as she claims the Republican nomination for Tennessee's open U.S. Sen...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaigns Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at a cafe in Brentwood, Tenn. Blackburn is strongly embracing President Donald Trump as she claims the Republican nomination for Tennessee's open U.S. Sen...
    Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have won their party primaries and will face off in the race for a critical U.S. Senate seat.Full Story >
    Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have won their party primaries and will face off in the race for a critical U.S. Senate seat.Full Story >

  • With scant record, Supreme Court nominee elusive on abortion

    With scant record, Supreme Court nominee elusive on abortion

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-08-03 04:51:15 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:52:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh’s record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Aug. 1, 2018, photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh’s record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he...

    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he joins the high court.

    Full Story >

    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record suggests he would vote to support abortion restrictions if he joins the high court.

    Full Story >

  • Trump renews attacks on 'fake, fake disgusting news'

    Trump renews attacks on 'fake, fake disgusting news'

    Friday, August 3 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-08-03 04:10:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-08-03 12:52:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

    President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly