Advocates ask federal judge to stop closure of homeless camp

By ANGIE WANG
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Homeless advocates have filed an emergency motion asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down another tent city.
The lawsuit was filed Friday hours before city officials planned to clear a homeless encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Crews handed out 72-hour notices to people living at the camp Tuesday.
National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says officials are targeting homeless camps across the country in response to pressure from residents and business owners who don't want to see visible poverty.
Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney said at a City Council meeting this week that he's aware of another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex. He says he plans to address that area early next week.
