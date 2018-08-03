Ravenous herd of goats invade ID neighborhood

No one knows where they came from, but they’re sure making themselves at home. (Souce: Pixabay, file)

BOISE, ID (RNN) – There are some new kids on the block.

Dozens of goats invaded a neighborhood on the city’s west side Friday, and boy, are they hungry.

They “got to work, snacking on lawns and flower bushes, and stripping the leaves from trees,” KTVB reported.

Let’s just say, when it comes to eating, they’re not sheepish.

The herd belongs to a company called We Rent Goats. It hires them out to clear weeds, eat vines and other vegetation.

The goats had been grazing nearby when they somehow escaped the area they were supposed to be confined to and set off on a snacking tour of the neighborhood.

They've all been rounded up now. They're no longer on the lam.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

