Ravenous herd of goats invade ID neighborhood

BOISE, ID (RNN) – There are some new kids on the block.

Dozens of goats invaded a neighborhood on the city’s west side Friday, and boy, are they hungry.

They “got to work, snacking on lawns and flower bushes, and stripping the leaves from trees,” KTVB reported.

Let’s just say, when it comes to eating, they’re not sheepish.

The herd belongs to a company called We Rent Goats. It hires them out to clear weeds, eat vines and other vegetation.

The goats had been grazing nearby when they somehow escaped the area they were supposed to be confined to and set off on a snacking tour of the neighborhood.

They've all been rounded up now. They're no longer on the lam.

