EA Sports apologizes after Kaepernick's name scrubbed from 'Madden NFL 19' soundtrack

(RNN) - It wasn't in the game, and EA Sports has issued an apology.

A Twitter user noticed that Colin Kaepernick's name was edited out of a song that appeared in "Madden NFL 19," YG's song "Big Bank."

Big Sean, who sang the verse that included Kaepernick's name, called out EA Sports for censoring the name: "It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this."

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Kaepernick thanked him for speaking out against what many said appeared to be censorship.

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!??? https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

EA Sports on Thursday said the song's editing was an "unfortunate mistake" that will be corrected when the game is updated next week. The games company said their team misunderstood the rights issue in regard to the quarterback, who currently doesn't have a contract with an NFL team.

"Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don't have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn't affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened," they said. "We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake."

Kaepernick began protesting in 2016 during the national anthems played before games. Other players soon followed in his footsteps, creating mixed feelings among NFL personnel and fans.

Because of his efforts, Kaepernick has been honored by Amnesty International, which bestowed him with their Ambassador of Conscience award, their highest honor, in 2018, and GQ, which named him Citizen of the Year in 2017.

On Twitter and in his campaign rallies, President Donald Trump criticized players who kneel during the national anthem, even calling them curse words and saying they shouldn't play or be paid if they protest.

Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in the 2016 season remains an unsigned free agent. He filed suit against the league in November 2017, alleging the league has a conspiracy against him over his protests.

The NFL has announced a national anthem policy this season to combat the protests, but it's on hold while the league and the players' union hash out the details.

