Las Vegas gunman lost money, became unstable before shooting

Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent the release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside Earth
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries
