State awards 7 marijuana processing plant licenses

The Ohio Department of Commerce awarded seven licenses for marijuana processing plants in the state, but none of them are in the Tri-State.

The department received more than 100 applications for the 40 processor licenses available to businesses, according to the state.

Earlier this week, the first large-scale grower passed inspection and received its operation certificate from the state.

The state lists three different types of processors – standalone, vertically integrated facilities, and a plant-only processor.

The plant-only processor license is for the limited purpose of packaging plant material and distributing it directly to dispensaries.

This will allow product to be available as early as possible at the dispensary facilities, said the state.

The first round of awards included applicants who met the minimum requirements of the application.

185.48 – Ohio Grown Therapies, LLC (Johnstown, Licking County)

182.00 – Fire Rock Processing Ltd. (Columbus, Franklin County)

177.28 – Ohio Green Grow LLC (Toledo, Lucas County)

176.72 - Greenleaf Therapeutics, LLC (Middlefield, Geauga County or Willoughby, Lake County)

172.20 – Grow Ohio Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Newtown Township, Muskingum County)

156.52 – Standard Farms Ohio LLC (Garfield Heights, Cuyahoga County)

155.32 – Corsa Verde, LLC (Columbus, Franklin County)

There are still six applicants who may be eligible for licenses in the first round but are awaiting the outcome of tax and/or background checks, reported the state.

The state refused to identify those six applicants and would not confirm their locations.

State leaders will conduct a second round of review for applications needing additional clarifying information.

This pool of applicants will be scored and awarded separately from the Round 1 recipients.

Each provisional licensee will have to comply with all statutory and rule requirements which includes zoning requirements of the locality to receive a certificate of operation.

