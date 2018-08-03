Don't worry if you've got a picky eater, study says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Don't worry if you've got a picky eater, study says

Selective eating has little to no effect on the growth of children. (Source: WTVF/CNN) Selective eating has little to no effect on the growth of children. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

(CNN) – If you have a picky eater, don’t worry about it.

A new study from the University of Michigan says selective eating has little to no effect on the growth of children.

The study was published in the journal Appetite.

The team of researchers followed a diverse group of a couple hundred 2- and 3-year-olds for more than a year.

During that time, the team compared parental pressure tactics to the child's growth and how it affected their picky eating behavior.

They found no connection.

The experts recommend that parents model healthy eating habits. It’s the old adage: They’ll eat it, if you’re eating it.

They also suggested adding one or two items to the menu their child will eat instead of forcing them to do it.

Researchers said introducing kids to a variety of different foods at a young age will help limit selective eating habits down the road.

