'Angel' in the clouds: Facebook post has thousands seeing the divine

MONTGOMERY, TX (KTRK/CNN) - People see all sorts of things in clouds. One man in Texas said he saw something from heaven, and thousands of social media users agree with him.

Danny Ferraro and his wife were on Highway 105 on Monday, on their way to a meeting.

"We were not looking forward to it because we had uncertainty about what was this even about," Ferraro said.

Perhaps it was about putting them in the right place at the right time to see what they saw.

He took out his cellphone and took a picture of the "angel" through the windshield as he was driving. He then posted it on Facebook.

And the photo has taken on a life of its own.

"I never even dreamed that we would get a thousand shares, or anything," Ferraro said. "I just took a picture. Now that I reflect on it, it's a moment I'll probably never forget."

His Facebook page is filled with comments, people who also see the divine in the image.

Science has a name for the way the sunbeams appear: crepuscular rays.

Ferraro sees it as something more: A sign of faith and a message of hope he's passing on.

"I'm speechless," he said. "I'm honored, and I feel blessed to have the responsibility of sharing that picture."

Ferraro said that meeting he was heading to when he saw the angel went better than expected.

