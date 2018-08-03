Ohio issues licenses to 7 medical marijuana processors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Commerce says only seven companies have met the state's minimum standards to process plants into marijuana-infused products for use by people with physician recommendations.
Cleveland.com reports the companies were given provisional licenses Friday. Another six could receive licenses after background checks are completed.
Three of the seven processors also have licenses to grow medical marijuana, although none has been given approval to planting seeds. Only three cultivators have permission at to grow plants to this point.
Legislation approving the sale and use of medical marijuana required that products become available to people with qualifying medical conditions by Sept. 8. State officials have acknowledged that deadline won't be met because of delays in the licensing process.
