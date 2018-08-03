OSU's Urban Meyer says he 'elevated the issues to proper channels' in 2015

Ohio State University head football coach Urban Meyer says he "elevated the issues to the proper channels" in 2015 regarding a coach on his staff accused of domestic violence.

"Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media Days on July 24, I failed on many of these fronts," Meyer said in a Friday statement. "My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading."

You can read his full statement below:

Meyer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation regarding what he knew about domestic violence charges against former assistant coach Zach Smith. Now, with the football season only weeks, the university has formed an independent panel to help decide Meyer's future.

OSU released the following statement on Thursday regarding the panel:

"The Ohio State University Board of Trustees today formed a special, independent board working group related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer that was announced on Wednesday. This group includes current trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate. Also on the panel are former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart. The special working group will direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice and assist with communication to the full board on the matter."

A Title IX clause, which was added to Meyer's contract in April, could prove to be the deciding factor in whether to cut ties with Meyer. It reads, in part:

Coach shall promptly report to Ohio State's Title IX Athletics any known violations of Ohio State's Sexual Misconduct Policy (including, but not limited to, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, intimate violence and stalking) that involve any student, faculty or staff or that is in connection with a university sponsored activity or event. ... For purposes of this Section 4.1 (e), a "known violation" shall mean a violation or allegation of a violation of Title IX that Coach is aware of or has reasonable cause is taking place or may have taken place.

Scroll below to view Meyer's full contract:

Ohio State's first game is scheduled for Sept. 1 against the Oregon State Beavers.

