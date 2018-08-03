Reds' top pitching prospect Hunter Greene out with season-ending injury

The Reds' top pitching prospect and 2017 No 2 overall pick won't pitch again this year after suffering a season-ending injury to his right elbow.

Hunter Greene was placed on the disabled list with Class-A Dayton on Friday with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. According to a news release, Greene will rehab in Goodyear, Ariz., and be evaluated through the off-season.

Greene represented the Reds in the MLB All-Star Futures Game this season and posted a 4.48 ERA in 18 starts with the Dayton Dragons.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.