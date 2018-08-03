Park rangers arrest man who taunted bison at Yellowstone

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring.

The man jumped in front of the bison, shouted at it and then struck a pose like a professional wrestler preparing to take on a foe in the ring. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – National Park Service Rangers arrested the man who infamously went one-on-one with a bison at Yellowstone this week.

Raymond Reinke from Pendleton, OR, was apprehended Thursday night at Glacier National Park, more than 300 miles away.

“Harassing wildlife is illegal in any national park,” Yellowstone Superintendent Dan Wenk said.

The incident made the rounds on social media after it was captured in a video posted by Lindsey Jones on Facebook.

Reinke’s arrest capped an inauspicious week for the 55-year-old who was first arrested on July 28 at Grand Teton National Park for a drunk and disorderly conduct.

After being released, he traveled to Yellowstone where he was cited on July 31 as a passenger for failure to wear a seat belt.

“Reinke appeared to be intoxicated and argumentative,” a National Park Service statement said.

Rangers said it was after that traffic stop that he had his bison encounter. Visitor reports led them back to Reinke that night when he was given a citation requiring a court appearance.

Rangers didn’t see the Facebook video until Reinke had gone on his way.

“On Thursday, August 2, Yellowstone rangers connected Reinke’s extensive history, and seeing the egregious nature of the wildlife violation, the Assistant U.S. Attorney requested his bond be revoked,” the Park Service said. “The request was granted and on the night of August 2, a warrant was issued for Reinke’s arrest.”

When Reinke was given the citation, he had told rangers of his plans to travel to Glacier National Park and that’s where they found him.

Rangers didn’t have to too search too hard for him, because authorities at the park were already responding to a call at Many Glacier Hotel where “two guests were arguing and creating a disturbance in the hotel dining room.” Reinke was one of the people involved.

He was later booked into the Yellowstone Jail.

