GOP DeWine leads Democrat Cordray in cash in governor's race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show Ohio's Republican candidate for governor has nearly twice as much money in the bank as the Democratic nominee with about three months until the election.
Attorney General Mike DeWine reported $9.6 million cash on hand Friday in a required campaign finance filing.
Democrat Richard Cordray, the former director of the national Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, reported $5.3 million in the bank.
The filings also show that Cordray outraised DeWine from mid-June to the end of July, taking in about $2.7 million compared to $2.4 million for DeWine.
The winner of November's general election will succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk), who is leaving office due to term limits.
