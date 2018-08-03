Cincinnati police respond to report of crash, find driver with g - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Cincinnati police respond to report of crash, find driver with gunshot wound

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police officers responded Friday evening to a report of a crash and gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found a driver with a gunshot wound. The scene is near the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Liddell Street, west of Mill Creek.

It is not yet known how or where this injury took place. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

