Westwood burglary follow-up leads to altercation over gun

Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.

It all started when District 3 officers were flagged down to follow up on a burglary. As police were wrapping up with the theft victim, a family member told police her relative's boyfriend had a gun on him.

In the video, police asked the man, who was in the room, to put his hands on his head so they could locate the weapon.

Eamond Railey did not appear to follow those directions, and an altercation took place. Railey and officers struggled on three different occasions during the course of the arrest. The gun found on Railey was a Hi-Point .45 caliber and bullets were later located in his pockets.

Police say District 3 reviewed the arrest and determined the officers were in compliance when using force.

Railey pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and having weapons under disability. Railey was sentenced to 90 days for the resisting arrest charge and 180 days for the weapons charge. The 21-year-old will also be under intensive supervision for the next three years.

