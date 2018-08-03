Girl's cookie-selling sets off neighborhood ruckus, gets police called on her

One of the neighbors said that she called police because she was worried about the traffic flow. (Source: WHO-DT/CNN)

CEDAR FALLS, IA (WHO-DT/CNN) - You wouldn't think a little girl selling cookies would be a controversial thing.

But in one Iowa neighborhood, it’s become that.

Police in Cedar Falls say they've received three different calls in the span of five days to report a 10-year-old girl selling water and homemade cookies.

Savannah Watters said it was “going really well” at first.

“Until all my neighbors called the cops because they didn’t like the traffic,” she said.

One of those neighbors said that she called police because she was worried about the traffic flow on the street, and just trying to protect the safety of the children in the neighborhood.

That included her own daughter, who was almost hit by one of the cookie customers in their car.

“Over a period of five days we received three phone calls,” said Jeff Olson, chief of the Cedar Falls Police Department.

One of the callers wanted officers to do a welfare check to make sure there was proper supervision of the cookie entrepreneur. The other two callers were concerned about increased traffic in the neighborhood.

“Well we've got a little girl who’s been selling cookies and water for four weeks and the traffic is getting to the point that they're using our driveway to turn around, which is fine, but they almost hit my daughter,” one of the neighbors says in her call to police. “I mean it's just adding it's getting out of control.”

“On the third call she was set up close enough to the 45 mile per hour speed zone street that it kind of concerned officers a little bit,” Olson said. “They asked her to maybe go further back from the curb or maybe go into the driveway of her home.”

That is what the girl did. But she said the change of location to a less visible spot a couple of blocks away from the intersection hurt her business. And her feelings were hurt by what her neighbors did.

“I just wish we could have known first because we didn't know anything and it's just hard to believe that they didn't come talk to my mom,” she said.

Her mother, Kara, who baked the cookies that her daughter sells, is overwhelmed by the whole controversy and all the attention it has attracted her.

“It hurts. I don't want attention and I am not a bad person and I am a good mom,” she said. “I didn't know anything that anyone was bothered and so I just wish they would have come to me instead of making it all of this.”

