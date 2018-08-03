Federal judge says DACA must be fully restored

A federal judge is giving the Trump administration 20 days to appeal the ruling to restore DACA. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A federal judge said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program should be fully restored.

That’s the ruling Friday from District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C.

Bates said the Trump administration has yet to justify its proposal to end DACA.

The judge agreed to delay his ruling for 20 days to give the White House time to respond and appeal, if it chooses.

The decision comes as a related case unfolds in Texas, which sets up the possibility of conflicting rulings.

In that case, Texas and other states are suing to end DACA entirely; the judge is expected to side with the states based on his previous rulings.

DACA is an Obama-era program which protects about 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

