'Maine Sea Goddess' said she was forced to resign over pot post

Taylor Hamlin said the Maine Lobster Festival took away her Maine Sea Goddess crown because of social media posts. (Source: WGME via CNN)

ROCKLAND, ME (WGME/CNN) – On Wednesday, 18-year-old Taylor Hamlin was crowned the 2018 Maine Sea Goddess at the Maine Lobster Festival.

"I was like, I'm so happy. This is so cool. I didn't know I'd feel like this," Hamlin said.

She said the festival took her crown away the very next day.

"It wasn't like they gave me a choice," Hamlin said.

Someone had emailed photos she'd posted on social media to the coronation committee.

The committee confronted Hamlin with two things in the photos: her holding a joint, and her holding a vaping device.

"[A committee member] made it sound like I was doing these terrible things that all these kids haven't done before," Hamlin said.

The Maine Lobster Festival posted on its Facebook page to explain what led to what they're calling the resignation of Hamlin as the 2018 Maine Sea Goddess.

"She is no longer able to fulfill her responsibilities. We wish her the very, very best," said Cynthia Powell, the Maine Lobster Festival president.

Festival organizers said the photos showed "inappropriate behavior" and don't reflect the image of the Maine Sea Goddess.

Powell said Hamlin chose to resign.

"Taylor was forthright. She took ownership and responsibility, which we appreciate. The decision was made by Taylor," Powell said.

Hamlin said she was told she could keep the scholarship money that went with her award and remain the Sea Goddess until the close of the festival Sunday.

"I was like, 'So you want me to get up on the float and wave to all these people. And then the next day step down? I don't think I can. I don't know if I can do that,'" Hamlin said.

Cindi Hamlin, Taylor Hamlin's mother, characterized the scholarship money as a payoff.

"It's hush money if you ask me. I was totally like 'You want her to keep this quiet?' I'm like, 'No. Taylor is a better person than that,'" Cindi Hamlin said.

Cindi's daughter, meanwhile, said she's learned her lesson about posting sensitive photos online.

"It's not worth it. Because you might get a lot of likes, but it could ruin something that's really important to you," Taylor Hamlin said.

