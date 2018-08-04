GOP grumbles as Trump reshapes midterm campaigns

By LISA LERER and KEN THOMAS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is casting himself as the star of the midterm elections, eagerly inserting himself into hotly contested primaries, headlining big rallies in pivotal swing states and increasing his fundraising efforts for Republican candidates.
Trump plans to host two fundraisers at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this week, benefiting Senate and House candidates.
Trump's strategy is prompting some concern among some Republicans who worry the president is complicating the political calculus for GOP candidates trying to outrun his continued unpopularity with the general electorate.
Republicans fear that their statewide candidates may rise or fall based on Trump's standing in opinion polls, muddling their path to maintain control of Congress. There are some signs that Trump's rating may matter more than the performance of individual candidates.
