Vietnam veteran's war diary inspires reunion with Army buddy after 50 years

A Vietnam vet reconnected with an Army buddy he hadn't seen since the '60s. (Source: WSYR via CNN)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR/CNN) – A Vietnam veteran in upstate New York is turning a diary he kept while serving into a book.

Going through those old memories also motivated him to reconnect with Army buddies he hasn't seen in half a century.

Howard Rose kept the diary as a 19-year-old fighting in the Vietnam War.

The notes also inspired him to find old friends like fellow veteran Doug Kraus, someone Rose thought he'd lost forever.

"We hugged. I don't know – it’s just hard to believe," Rose said.

He discovered through Facebook that Kraus was living in Dayton, OH.

Kraus was overwhelmed to reconnect with his old Army buddy.

"I said it's just almost like we never left, you know?" he said.

Swapping stories, good and bad, Rose's diary has an entry for every day he served from 1968 to 1969.

"We not only had to deal with the enemy, we had tigers that we had to defend ourselves against," Rose said.

Along with tigers – which Rose said killed 12 soldiers in a year – the soldiers endured rats, snakes, insects and days of monsoon rains.

Of course, the diary also brought back memories of deadly encounters with enemy soldiers.

"When a mortar goes off, all you hear is this tube going 'thoop.' And they hit anywhere, and you have no idea," Kraus said. "And next thing I know, a mortar hit me right in front of my foxhole. And it blew me 100 yards away."

Kraus had over 25 surgeries to mend his many wounds.

Because he was so badly injured, Kraus said he didn't know what happened to the other soldiers in his unit, including Rose.

Continuing to serve, Rose said he went decades without ever knowing if Kraus lived or died.

Some scars would take their toll on both veterans over the years.

"I distinctly remember a plane flying over and I smelled some kind of a chemical smell in the air," Rose said.

The smell, they said, was Agent Orange, a deadly chemical.

"We have lost a lot of veterans because of Agent Orange alone. And the rest are suffering right now," Kraus said.

Despite the bad memories, Rose is grateful the diary brought Kraus back into his life.

"I really haven't read the diary all these years," Rose said. "There's things I forgot about, things that I'd like to forget about. I'm glad I kept it."

Because Rose is legally blind, a close friend of his is helping him write his book.

Rose expects to publish it by the end of the year or the beginning of 2019.

