Kayakers, paddle boarders make a splash for Ohio River Paddlefest

Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.

The event is the largest paddling event in the country and Paddlers left the shore between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., making their way down a 9-mile course.

Paddlefest is designed to celebrate, promote, and protect the Ohio River.



More than 2,000 paddlers took part part this year.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Outdoor Adventure Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, a non-profit that gets urban teens out in nature.



The paddlers will be treated to a finish line festival from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gilday Riverside Park with music, food trucks, and activities.



