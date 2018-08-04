Ohio police union rebukes judge who apologized to defendant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police union has rescinded its endorsement of a judge who apologized to a man kicked in the head by an officer while handcuffed.
Jason Pappas, president of the Fraternal Order of Police lodge representing Columbus officers, says his union unanimously voted to pull Franklin County Judge Richard Frye's 2016 endorsement.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the vote was symbolic. Frye was re-elected that year to a six-year term and can't seek another one because of his age.
Frye apologized "on behalf of the public" to Demarko Anderson before sentencing him to four years in prison in May. A video of the April 2017 arrest shows Officer Zachary Rosen stomping Anderson's head. Rosen was fired and then reinstated by an arbitrator.
Frye says he can't comment on the union vote.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
