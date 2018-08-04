Former WH staffer Leon Panetta's nephew busted in gun raid

John Panetta, 60, faces charges related to keeping an arsenal of illegal weapons and operating a drug house. (Source: KSBW/CNN)

MONTEREY, CA (KSBW/CNN) - The nephew of former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta was arrested Thursday.

John Panetta faces charges related to keeping an arsenal of illegal weapons and operating a drug house.

Panetta, 60, was arrested Thursday after police raided his house seizing methamphetamine, explosives material and 112 firearms including two illegal assault rifles.

"They had collapsable stocks, they had obvious pistols grips extending below the rifle, they had detachable box magazines capable of carrying over ten rounds of ammunition," said Lt. Ethan Andrews of the Monterey Police Department.

It all started Wednesday afternoon when police were searching the home looking for Paula Roman, 50, who was living with Panetta.

"(We) watched them unload rifles and you know, two by two, and it was pretty fascinating," said a neighbor. "And one of the fire department people said it looked like he was ready for the apocalypse."

Detectives say the narcotics belonged to Roman, a convicted felon, but it's likely the guns and bomb making materials were Panetta's.

"We're still trying to determine who is the registered owner of these firearms, but so far we believe that Mr. Panetta owns the majority of these firearms," Andrews said.

Monterey police say they're charging him with several felonies including possession of a destructive device and possession of an assault weapon.

But the district attorney's office could decide some of the charges are misdemeanors.

Panetta is a quiet neighbor but they’ve seen odd behavior on this street, all of it with people coming and going from this house."

"Yes, very off people that look suspicious," a neighbor said.

Police have also added a maintaining a drug house charge to Panetta's wrap sheet.

"Essentially we believe based on the history we've had with this residence that there have been a number of reports and complaints from the neighborhood that there have been narcotics users and narcotic-related issues with this residence and that is why we are charging him with operating a drug house," Andrews said.

Panetta is also U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta's first cousin.

The congressman's office has no comment on the arrest.

