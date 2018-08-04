Trump tries to dunk on LeBron James, says 'I like Mike'

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers responded Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers responded Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.Full Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavalsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.Full Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to HawaiiFull Story >
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthFull Story >
Scientists study flaws in rare blue diamonds to reveal their origin deep inside EarthFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesFull Story >