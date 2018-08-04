Fort Campbell soldier dies during weapons training

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Officials at Fort Campbell say a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia died during weapons training at the Army post.
The post along the Kentucky-Tennessee border says Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells suffered the fatal injuries during training at a small-arms range on Wednesday. He was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, where he died.
Officials say no other soldiers were injured.
Wells, of Adairsville, Georgia, was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He joined the Army in 2017 and completed training in South Carolina and Virginia before arriving at Fort Campbell in 2018.
Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson says the brigade lost "an incredible member" of its group and says "thoughts and prayers" are with Wells' family.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers responded Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officers responded Friday evening to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.Full Story >