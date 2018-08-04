Illinois celebrates first Barack Obama Day

It's a war of the words of sorts between the President and the Governor of Ohio.Full Story >
It's a war of the words of sorts between the President and the Governor of Ohio.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Xavier University students were put on alert early Saturday morning after an armed robbery ended in a shooting, Cincinnati police say.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Thousands of kayakers and paddle boarders drifted out into the water Saturday morning for the seventeenth annual Ohio River Paddlefest.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >
Newly-released body camera footage is shedding light on a Westwood burglary investigation that turned into a call for officers needing assistance.Full Story >