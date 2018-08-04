Illinois celebrates first Barack Obama Day - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Illinois celebrates first Barack Obama Day

The former president turned 57 Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) The former president turned 57 Saturday. (Source: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

ILLINOIS (RNN/CNN) - Former President Barack Obama celebrates his birthday Saturday, which also marks the inaugural Barack Obama Day in Illinois.

Obama was born in Hawaii on Aug. 4, 1961 and turns 57.

The legislature of Obama's home state of Illinois, passed a law last year to designate Aug. 4 as a holiday. 

Obama had been staying busy since leaving office in January 2017.

Just a few weeks ago, he spoke before a crowd of around 15,000 people in Johannesburg, South Africa, to honor the life of Nelson Mandela.

He and wife Michelle Obama also enjoyed some time in France and took in a concert by Beyonce and Jay-Z in Paris.

The former president plans to celebrate his birthday with a family dinner in Washington, according to his spokesperson.

Obama is not the lone president with a state holiday in his honor.

California, Illinois and Wisconsin celebrate Ronald Reagan Day each Feb. 6 to honor the late Republican president.

