Illinois celebrates first Barack Obama Day

ILLINOIS (RNN/CNN) - Former President Barack Obama celebrates his birthday Saturday, which also marks the inaugural Barack Obama Day in Illinois.

Obama was born in Hawaii on Aug. 4, 1961 and turns 57.

The legislature of Obama's home state of Illinois, passed a law last year to designate Aug. 4 as a holiday.

Obama had been staying busy since leaving office in January 2017.

Just a few weeks ago, he spoke before a crowd of around 15,000 people in Johannesburg, South Africa, to honor the life of Nelson Mandela.

Ten years ago you helped make history—now help us write it.



On President @BarackObama’s birthday, we’re kicking off an oral history project for you to share memories from 2008 and help us create a rich archive for future generations: https://t.co/YImvVJJYKR pic.twitter.com/7QKevxWDbm — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) August 4, 2018

He and wife Michelle Obama also enjoyed some time in France and took in a concert by Beyonce and Jay-Z in Paris.

The former president plans to celebrate his birthday with a family dinner in Washington, according to his spokesperson.

Obama is not the lone president with a state holiday in his honor.

California, Illinois and Wisconsin celebrate Ronald Reagan Day each Feb. 6 to honor the late Republican president.

Copyright 2018 RNN via CNN. All rights reserved.