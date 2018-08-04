Pet pig helps thwart break-in, police say

The pig's owner said she saved it from a shelter earlier this year. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) - Forget the alarm, a homeowner in Indianapolis has a different kind of anti-theft system.

Police said a pet pig stopped intruders.

The back door of the home was boarded up after crooks shattered the glass and kicked their way inside.

"They completely damaged my entire door," said the homeowner who did not want to be identified. "The entire door is ruined."

The single mom with four children said luckily the family wasn't home at the time of the break-in.

"It's scary to think about what if my kids and I would have been home," the woman said. "Yeah, it's definitely terrifying you don't want anything like that to happen."

The would-be thieves didn't actually steal anything and police suggested the criminals may have been scared away by the family's pet pig, Dumplin.

"They were guessing whenever the person broke in they were probably surprised I had a pig and were like we don't want to deal with this," the homeowner said.

Dumplin's owner said she saved the full-grown swine from a rescue earlier this year.

"The moment I saw him I knew," she said. "He loved me instantly. He's perfect. He's the perfect animal."

Unfortunately, home break-ins are nothing new in the neighborhood. Dumplin's family bought the home just a couple of weeks ago.

Including the break-in at Dumplin's home, a search of police reports shows there were three home burglaries on the same day separated by just two blocks.

"I guess it's something that I should have looked into,” she said. “In the neighborhood, it's something that's really, really here. I didn't think about it. I was excited to be buying my first home."

Dumplin's owner is just relieved the pig didn't get hurt during the crime and said she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs even if they won't always keep the bad guys away.

"There's tons of miniature pigs that are in shelters and rescues that don't have homes, and they're great animals," she said.

No word yet on if police have found the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WXIN via CNN. All right reserved.