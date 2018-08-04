Pet pig helps thwart break-in, police say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Pet pig helps thwart break-in, police say

The pig's owner said she saved it from a shelter earlier this year. (Source: WXIN/CNN) The pig's owner said she saved it from a shelter earlier this year. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) - Forget the alarm, a homeowner in Indianapolis has a different kind of anti-theft system.

Police said a pet pig stopped intruders.

The back door of the home was boarded up after crooks shattered the glass and kicked their way inside.

"They completely damaged my entire door," said the homeowner who did not want to be identified. "The entire door is ruined."

The single mom with four children said luckily the family wasn't home at the time of the break-in.

"It's scary to think about what if my kids and I would have been home," the woman said. "Yeah, it's definitely terrifying you don't want anything like that to happen."

The would-be thieves didn't actually steal anything and police suggested the criminals may have been scared away by the family's pet pig, Dumplin.

"They were guessing whenever the person broke in they were probably surprised I had a pig and were like we don't want to deal with this," the homeowner said.

Dumplin's owner said she saved the full-grown swine from a rescue earlier this year.

"The moment I saw him I knew," she said. "He loved me instantly. He's perfect. He's the perfect animal."

Unfortunately, home break-ins are nothing new in the neighborhood. Dumplin's family bought the home just a couple of weeks ago.

Including the break-in at Dumplin's home, a search of police reports shows there were three home burglaries on the same day separated by just two blocks.

"I guess it's something that I should have looked into,” she said. “In the neighborhood, it's something that's really, really here. I didn't think about it. I was excited to be buying my first home."

Dumplin's owner is just relieved the pig didn't get hurt during the crime and said she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs even if they won't always keep the bad guys away.

"There's tons of miniature pigs that are in shelters and rescues that don't have homes, and they're great animals," she said.

No word yet on if police have found the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WXIN via CNN. All right reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio

    Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio

    Saturday, August 4 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-08-04 13:39:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-04 17:04:24 GMT
    President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long)President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James. (Source: AP Photo/Phil Long)

    President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump is turning his wrath on basketball superstar LeBron James.

    Full Story >

  • All eyes on 'right-hand man' in Manafort trial

    All eyes on 'right-hand man' in Manafort trial

    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-08-04 05:48:08 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-08-04 17:00:29 GMT
    The most critical moment in Paul Manafort's trial will arrive next week with the testimony of his longtime associate Rick Gates. (Source: Bill Hennessy via CNN)The most critical moment in Paul Manafort's trial will arrive next week with the testimony of his longtime associate Rick Gates. (Source: Bill Hennessy via CNN)

    The most critical moment in Paul Manafort's trial will arrive next week with the testimony of his longtime associate Rick Gates.

    Full Story >

    The most critical moment in Paul Manafort's trial will arrive next week with the testimony of his longtime associate Rick Gates.

    Full Story >

  • Thailand's rescued cave boys end stay at Buddhist temple

    Thailand's rescued cave boys end stay at Buddhist temple

    Saturday, August 4 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-08-04 06:13:14 GMT
    Saturday, August 4 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-04 16:59:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Members of Wild Boars soccer team pray during a ceremony marking the completion of serving a novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturd...(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit). Members of Wild Boars soccer team pray during a ceremony marking the completion of serving a novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturd...

    The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have completed their time as novice Buddhist monks.

    Full Story >

    The members of the boys' soccer team rescued from a cave in northern Thailand have completed their time as novice Buddhist monks.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly